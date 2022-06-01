Residents find few answers at community meeting on Nox-Crete fire

Frustrated and scared by Monday’s massive chemical fire in their neighborhood, Omaha residents again sought answers Wednesday evening at a public meeting, and again came away with little information.

If anything, the meeting laid bare the city’s seeming unpreparedness for the unfolding disaster:

Firefighters arriving at the Nox-Crete plant near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue didn’t know what chemicals were in the building. Yes, the department had that information, but it wasn’t available to those at the scene. (The building’s owner showed up and provided information.)

The fire department lacked sufficient chemical firefighting tools for a fire of this magnitude. At least two people recommended carbon dioxide, which is one method of fighting this type of fire. That’s not something the Omaha Fire Department carries.

It does have access to foam and began applying it about 2½ hours into the fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman. Firefighters used 875 gallons of foam before running out, she said.

“This fire was so big, so hot, and there was such an extreme volume of fire, the amount of foam we had to suppress it was limited,” Bossman said. Although some in the audience disputed the wisdom of using water, Bossman said it was the best choice available.

The emergency alert was only in English. That’s not good for a metro area where 120 languages are spoken, said Kimara Snipes, a former board member with the Omaha Public Schools. Douglas County Emergency Manager Paul Johnson said the problem was fixed Wednesday and future alerts would also go out in Spanish.

To residents who wanted to know what chemicals were stored in the building, the answer was largely: Look it up. It’s on the website of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy under facility number 10550. None of the officials at the meeting, from the Douglas County Health Department to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, devoted significant time to walking people through the types of chemicals likely stored at the building and how a fire there might affect their health.

The confusion and lack of answers brought to mind residents’ frustrations with the city’s response to last year’s natural disasters: a windstorm that blocked streets with trees and caused extensive power outages, and flash flooding that damaged an unknown number of homes and businesses.

Joe Giitter, who lives in the neighborhood affected by the fire and who has worked previously in emergency management and fire protection at the federal level, raised a number of concerns with the response.

“There were some command and control issues that I’d like to see addressed,” Giitter said, calling for a thorough after-action review.

Among Giitter’s concerns: The fire department lacked CO2 as a suppressant and used water, which he said can worsen some chemical fires.

Additionally, the voluntary evacuation was undertaken based on outdated wind information because the wind had shifted, he said. Thus, people who found themselves affected by the smoke were outside of the area of official concern.

And why, he asked, echoing the concerns of many, weren’t mobile air samples taken since the main Douglas County Health Department air monitor was upwind of the fire?

“I’d like to see some lessons learned, because this event could have been a lot worse,” he said.

Resident Jodi Hillhouse pointed out that many residents in this area can’t afford a doctor’s visit, so they will be dependent on publicly available information. And she noted that future disasters need to take into account that many residents don’t have access to a car if they need to evacuate.

Another resident, identified only as Alex, said she was “glad we’re making a really big deal like this. We can’t normalize things like this happening.”

And two of those attending asked why Mayor Jean Stothert was not in attendance Wednesday.

Tom Buell, an administrator for monitoring and remediation for Nebraska’s environmental regulators, said the federal Environmental Protection Agency sent staff to Omaha Wednesday to formulate a plan to test the area for contaminants. He said it’s probable that the testing will include soil and wipe-testing of objects. It may not include air sampling. The agency is still formulating its response, he said.

Roger Garcia, a member of the Douglas County Board who arranged Wednesday’s meeting, said he will recommend that a multi-jurisdiction after-action review be undertaken.

The goal of the meeting was to give residents a chance to question officials face-to-face.

“I did not feel that a simple press release was enough,” he said.

It’s still too early, he said, for answers to some of the residents’ questions. Environmental samples, especially, will take time, he said.

Nox-Crete did not send a representative to the meeting.

