Residents of apartment building near 83rd and Blondo taken to hospital after fire

Three residents of an apartment building near 83rd and Blondo Streets were taken to the hospital late Sunday after a fire in one apartment chased people out of their building.

Firefighters called to the Cartie Apartments about 10 p.m. saw smoke and flames coming from a garden-level apartment. The person who called 911 reported that someone may be trapped, but crews couldn't verify that that was the case, fire officials said. The fire was brought under control after about 20 minutes.

Multiple firefighting units were rotated in and out of service because of the extreme cold, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

One apartment resident was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, and two others were taken to Methodist Hospital in serious condition, said Omaha Fire Capt. John Olson. Many residents were unable to return to their apartments.

Damage to the building, which was valued at nearly $1.1 million, was $500,000.

