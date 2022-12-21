Residents of Omaha's Legacy Crossing apartments finding permanent housing

Officials are continuing to work to find permanent homes for displaced tenants of the Legacy Crossing apartment complex.

The complex, near 105th and Fort Streets, was condemned Monday because of widespread fire, safety and health violations. The move left residents scrambling to pack up and find new housing.

Issues in the apartments included mold-covered ceilings and floorboards, sewage backed up in sinks and broken appliances.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Heartland Family Service had made contact with all but four displaced households. The City of Omaha said families have been assigned case workers to identify long-term housing and other needs.

Three families already have been moved into permanent housing, officials said Wednesday. Eleven other families are in the final stages of renting new apartments.

Relocating families has been the top priority for staff with Heartland Family Service, said Mindy Paces, the group's vice president of housing, safety and financial stability.

Heartland Family Service workers have been at the apartment complex since Monday.

"Monday, the way I've been describing it, was really the crisis response phase of our efforts," Paces said.

Officials worked on setting up families with temporary housing. Many residents had family or friends with whom they could stay. Others were put up in hotels. The hotel rooms have been reserved for two weeks, although Paces said some rooms may not be needed for that long. Other bookings may need to be extended.

Since then, Paces said, officials have been working to find permanent housing for the displaced residents.

"Our goal is to move people from temporary housing to permanent housing as quickly as possible," she said.

The community has stepped up, too. Volunteers were on hand Tuesday and Wednesday helping to pack and load people's belongings into vehicles and U-Hauls.

Two volunteers were helping Kaitlyn Gloe move out of her apartment Wednesday. The volunteers, along with two of Gloe's friends, helped to move her belongings, including a washer and dryer, from the apartment to a U-Haul. They then drove the U-Haul to a storage unit, where they unloaded her items.

Gloe and her children — who are 2, 5 and 6 — have lived in the apartment complex since March. The 26-year-old and her kids are staying with her parents for now. But she's unsure how long it will take to find a permanent home.

Funding to assist the residents has come in part from private donors or foundations. The Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless also has streamlined a way for Heartland Family Service to access funds.

Community members are able to donate through the Omaha Community Foundation at omahafoundation.org/relief. So far the organization has received more than $141,000 in donations.

The Omaha Community Foundation is working with Heartland Family Service to help with temporary housing costs and food assistance.

The complex was quieter Wednesday than it was Tuesday, with fewer trucks and fewer people wandering about. Piles of trash bags and discarded furniture were growing around the dumpsters on the complex grounds.

Vukota Real Estate, the Colorado-based owner of the complex, placed the property into receivership, according to city officials.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the city had handed the complex over to management company Access Commercial. Inspectors were able to access all 408 units in the apartment complex.

The management company will be on site Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tenants also can contact them by phone at 402-682-1831 or by email at legacycrossing@arefservices.com.

Exterior doors will be secured with new locks and 24/7 security will be on site until further notice.

Snow removal services have been secured, and snow was being removed Wednesday. Broken windows were to be boarded up by Wednesday night.

Heartland Family Service also has a dedicated phone line at 531-721-7401 to assist Legacy Crossing tenants. The line will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Photos: Legacy Crossing apartment complex residents forced to vacate after city closes 17 buildings