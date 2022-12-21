Residents of Omaha's Legacy Crossing apartments finding permanent housing

Paul Feilmann of Omaha volunteered to help Legacy Crossing residents move their belongings out of the condemned apartment complex on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaitlyn Gloe has lived at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex with her three children since March. Now that the complex has been condemned, she and her kids are staying with her parents. She's unsure how long it will take to find a permanent home.
The complex was closed by the city after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaitlyn Gloe grabs lamps from volunteer helper Paul Feilmann as they put her belongings into a storage unit. Gloe had lived at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex with her three children since March.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Paul Feilmann of Omaha volunteered Wednesday to help residents move their belongings from the Legacy Crossing apartment complex, which was condemned by the city on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaitlyn Gloe talks Wednesday with volunteer Paul Feilmann about what she needs moved out of her apartment at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaitlyn Gloe carries a bookshelf into a storage unit on Wednesday. Gloe had lived at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex with her three children since March. It was condemned by the city on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaitlyn Gloe carries items to her car at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tamika Mease, with the North Omaha Community Partnership, oversees volunteers like Paul Feilmann at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex on Wednesday. The complex was condemned by the city on Monday after officials found fire, safety and health violations.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Trash piles up at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex on Wednesday. The complex has been closed by the city and residents are being forced to move out.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Heartland Family Service had made contact with all but four displaced households.The City of Omaha said families have been assigned case workers to identify long-term housing and other needs.
Three families already have been moved into permanent housing, officials said Wednesday. Eleven other families are in the final stages of renting new apartments.
Relocating families has been the top priority for staff with Heartland Family Service, said Mindy Paces, the group's vice president of housing, safety and financial stability.
Heartland Family Service workers have been at the apartment complex since Monday.
"Monday, the way I've been describing it, was really the crisis response phase of our efforts," Paces said.
Officials worked on setting up families with temporary housing. Many residents had family or friends with whom they could stay. Others were put up in hotels. The hotel rooms have been reserved for two weeks, although Paces said some rooms may not be needed for that long. Other bookings may need to be extended.
Since then, Paces said, officials have been working to find permanent housing for the displaced residents.
"Our goal is to move people from temporary housing to permanent housing as quickly as possible," she said.
The community has stepped up, too. Volunteers were on hand Tuesday and Wednesday helping to pack and load people's belongings into vehicles and U-Hauls.
Two volunteers were helping Kaitlyn Gloe move out of her apartment Wednesday. The volunteers, along with two of Gloe's friends, helped to move her belongings, including a washer and dryer, from the apartment to a U-Haul. They then drove the U-Haul to a storage unit, where they unloaded her items.
Gloe and her children — who are 2, 5 and 6 — have lived in the apartment complex since March. The 26-year-old and her kids are staying with her parents for now. But she's unsure how long it will take to find a permanent home.
Funding to assist the residents has come in part from private donors or foundations. The Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless also has streamlined a way for Heartland Family Service to access funds.
Community members are able to donate through the Omaha Community Foundation at omahafoundation.org/relief. So far the organization has received more than $141,000 in donations.
The Omaha Community Foundation is working with Heartland Family Service to help with temporary housing costs and food assistance.
The complex was quieter Wednesday than it was Tuesday, with fewer trucks and fewer people wandering about. Piles of trash bags and discarded furniture were growing around the dumpsters on the complex grounds.
Vukota Real Estate, the Colorado-based owner of the complex, placed the property into receivership, according to city officials.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the city had handed the complex over to management company Access Commercial. Inspectors were able to access all 408 units in the apartment complex.
The management company will be on site Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tenants also can contact them by phone at 402-682-1831 or by email at legacycrossing@arefservices.com.
Exterior doors will be secured with new locks and 24/7 security will be on site until further notice.
Snow removal services have been secured, and snow was being removed Wednesday. Broken windows were to be boarded up by Wednesday night.
Heartland Family Service also has a dedicated phone line at 531-721-7401 to assist Legacy Crossing tenants. The line will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Photos: Legacy Crossing apartment complex residents forced to vacate after city closes 17 buildings
Federal agents on Tuesday searched the home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, days after they searched the home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez, according to sources familiar with the search.
Omaha city officials have deemed a northwest Omaha apartment complex unsafe and shut it down Monday after inspectors observed widespread fire, health and safety violations, leading to the evacuation of 165 families.
Omaha's streetcar project reached a major milestone last week but the city and Metropolitan Utilities District are still debating who is responsible for $20.5 million needed to relocate and reinforce utility lines along its route.
More than a decade after Omaha diners began paying a restaurant tax to help shore up the city’s beleaguered police and fire pension fund, the retirement system is on more solid footing. But a state legislator said it could be better.
Kaitlyn Gloe has lived at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex with her three children since March. Now that the complex has been condemned, she and her kids are staying with her parents. She's unsure how long it will take to find a permanent home.
The complex was closed by the city after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable.
Kaitlyn Gloe grabs lamps from volunteer helper Paul Feilmann as they put her belongings into a storage unit. Gloe had lived at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex with her three children since March.
Tamika Mease, with the North Omaha Community Partnership, oversees volunteers like Paul Feilmann at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex on Wednesday. The complex was condemned by the city on Monday after officials found fire, safety and health violations.