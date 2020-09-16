 Skip to main content
Retired chief of World-Herald classified ads remembered as being proud of his job, family
Retired chief of World-Herald classified ads remembered as being proud of his job, family

Carol Harris says her husband Dale would go to the ends of the earth for his grandkids.

He also was proud of his career working in classified advertising sales at The World-Herald.

Dale Harris

Dale Harris in 1991.

Dale Harris, 83, died Sunday after a brief illness, his wife said. The two were married for 58 years.

Harris was the classified advertising manager when he retired in 2000 after 30 years at the newspaper.

Harris was a president of both the Association of Newspaper Classified Advertising Managers and the Mississippi Valley Classified Advertising Managers Association and a director of the International Newspaper Advertising Marketing Executives.

When he wasn’t working, Harris liked to fish and golf with his friends.

He and his wife had three children: David, Julie Church and Sharon Harris. When their six grandchildren started arriving, Harris enjoyed teaching them how to golf and fish, too. He enjoyed watching them play soccer, basketball and baseball and do karate, cross country, track and swimming.

The couple also have two great-grandchildren.

“He loved his family and he absolutely adored his grandchildren,’’ Carol Harris said. “He tried to be active with them. If he could teach them something, he did.’’

A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Services will be held at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

