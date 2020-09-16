Retired chief of World-Herald classified ads remembered as being proud of his job, family

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol Harris says her husband Dale would go to the ends of the earth for his grandkids.

He also was proud of his career working in classified advertising sales at The World-Herald.

Dale Harris, 83, died Sunday after a brief illness, his wife said. The two were married for 58 years.

Harris was the classified advertising manager when he retired in 2000 after 30 years at the newspaper.

Harris was a president of both the Association of Newspaper Classified Advertising Managers and the Mississippi Valley Classified Advertising Managers Association and a director of the International Newspaper Advertising Marketing Executives.

When he wasn’t working, Harris liked to fish and golf with his friends.

He and his wife had three children: David, Julie Church and Sharon Harris. When their six grandchildren started arriving, Harris enjoyed teaching them how to golf and fish, too. He enjoyed watching them play soccer, basketball and baseball and do karate, cross country, track and swimming.

The couple also have two great-grandchildren.