Retired Omaha accountant looked for little ways to show his generosity

Retired Omaha accountant John Gubbels was a thrifty man who enjoyed performing random acts of kindness.

“John showed his generosity in a lot of little ways, like if we saw three or four kids at a McDonald’s, he’d go over and buy them ice cream cones,” said his wife, Judy. “If he saw a bunch of kids getting a Coke and one of them was left out, that kid was getting a Coke.”

After John died in 2015, Judy looked around for a charity that her husband would appreciate and settled on The World-Herald’s Goodfellows Charities. Goodfellows assistance includes year-round emergency funds for families with one-time urgent needs that cannot be met by any other public or private agency.

Goodfellows works in partnership with the United Way of the Midlands, Heartland Family Services, ENCAP, Together Inc., the Holy Family Door Ministry and the Omaha Public Schools’ Project Help program. Since it was founded, Goodfellows has invested more than $16 million into the community. Last year, the program provided emergency aid to more than 12,000 people, distributed more than 2,000 grocery vouchers and gave wearable items to nearly 6,000 kids.