Retired SAC colonel who survived 50 B-24 missions in World War II dies at 101
- Steve Liewer
Bellevue resident and Alabama native John Watters, a retired Air Force colonel, died June 30 at the age of 101.
Ed Guthrie leaves behind a legacy of perseverance and acceptance in the face of adversity. "He faced so much without complaint," his daughter said. "Whatever happened he accepted."
During World War II, while still a teenager, Jean Briggs Watters ran a "bombe" machine that decoded German military messages. She was part of the ULTRA effort that broke the German ENIGMA code — a top-secret military program that wasn't revealed until the 1970s.
“We saw the smoke from Pearl Harbor and heard the sirens from the city of Honolulu,” Osterbuhr once said. “While we prepared the ship, high-level Japanese planes flew over. The nearest bomb fell across the street.”
Robert Winslow was aboard the destroyer USS Helm early on Dec. 7, 1941, as it tooled from its berth in Pearl Harbor to a nearby dry dock. It was the only ship underway that morning when Japanese planes launched a stunning attack on the Navy’s Pacific battleship fleet.
The passing of Melvin "Bud" Kennedy leaves just one known Nebraska survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941, air raid.