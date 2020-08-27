Retiree rises early to help a reawakening North 24th Street shine

Dreamland Park is tucked between the street, parking lots and buildings at 24th Street and Lizzie Robinson Avenue, near the historic intersection of 24th and Lake Streets. The park pays homage to the neighborhood’s jazz music history. A bronze sculpture of a jazz trio stands across from a concrete stage. Metal tables and chairs fan out between them. Trees screen off the pavement and provide shade.

The City of Omaha and North Omaha leaders created the park not only to commemorate history, but to help reawaken North 24th Street. Cavitte, a retiree who lives in the neighborhood, says the historic street is coming back.

“I can see the change,” he said. ”North Omaha is doing better right now, looking better than I’ve seen it in a long time, probably since the (1968) riots.”

New businesses, restaurants and attractions are bringing more people to North 24th, Cavitte said.

“Buffett’s place over there,” he said, pointing at the Susie Buffett-backed Union for Contemporary Art. “It does make a big difference.”

The Cooler Sno-Balls shop, across North 24th from Dreamland Park, gets busy as soon as it opens in the afternoons, Cavitte said.