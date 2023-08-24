The Rev. Steven E. Boes, just the fifth executive director of Boys Town in its 105-year history, is retiring after 18 years leading the famed child welfare organization.

Boys Town said the timing of Boes’ announcement coincides with the recent building and opening of the Boys Town Education Center, the new $46 million school for the 350-plus boys and girls who make their temporary home on Boys Town’s west Omaha campus.

“I really wanted to see our Boys Town kids walk around in their new school before I retired,” Boes said in a statement.

While serving as a home for troubled youths remains a signature part of the mission of the nonprofit first founded by Father Edward Flanagan in 1917, Boys Town under Boes has put more emphasis on providing preventive services that focus on keeping families together.

That has been in line with trends in child welfare nationally, which have put less emphasis on removing youths to institutional settings. Boys Town says today more than 90% of the youths it serves never set foot on the campus.

Besides expanding what Boys Town calls its “Integrated Continuum of Care Across America,” Boes also increased Boys Town’s role in advocating change in the current child care system and has grown the total number of children and families Boys Town serves by 60%, Boys Town said.

“Together, we honor Father Boes' legacy and contributions to Boys Town and know his next chapter will undoubtedly create a positive impact for those he will be serving in the future,” said Kathleen Driscoll, chair of Boys Town’s board of trustees.

While still carrying the traditional leadership title of executive director, Boes in recent years had stepped back from day-to-day management of Boys Town.

In 2020, Rod Kempkes took over as the first CEO of Boys Town. Boes retained the titles of president and national executive director but focused on the spiritual advocacy and fundraising aspects of his job.

Kempkes had joined Boys Town two years earlier as chief operating officer.

Boes in 2020 had also retained the title of Boys Town spiritual director, leading the campus' Dowd Chapel. Boes, who is a priest of the Archdiocese of Omaha, will now leave that Dowd post and continue pastoral work for the archdiocese, the Boys Town announcement said.

“We are thankful for the service Father has given Boys Town both as executive director and as pastor of Dowd Chapel,” said Archbishop George Lucas.

With Kempkes as leader, Boys Town’s board of trustees will now in collaboration with the archdiocese search for a new spiritual leader, Boys Town said.

Boes came to Boys Town in 2005 from the St. Augustine Indian Mission, a school on the northeast Nebraska reservation of the Winnebago Tribe. He had succeeded longtime executive director Val Peter.

