Rev. Joshua Riek Mock played pivotal role in building Omaha's Sudanese community

When civil war erupted in Sudan in 1983, Omaha’s promise of affordable housing and job opportunities made the city a prime location for Sudanese refugees fleeing violence.

But it wasn’t economics alone that drew them to build a new home in the Midwest. The Rev. Joshua Riek Mock, a prominent preacher and physician in East Africa, became a beacon for other Sudanese migrants when he settled his family in Omaha in the late 1990s.

Mock died on May 9. He was believed to be 78 years old, though his exact birthdate is unknown.

In Africa, Mock and his wife, Benter Riek Mock, both served as physician’s assistants, traveling the continent to provide medical services. Mock’s son, Seth Riek, said his father always had a passion for healing, both spiritually and physically.

“I think what inspired him so much to be a physician, especially in a place like Eastern Africa, was seeing so much poverty, so many people struggling,” he said. “That’s also what inspired him to be a minister. He felt those two things go hand-in-hand.”

Mock pastored at two of the largest refugee camps in Africa before he came to the United States in 1995, originally settling in Des Moines, Iowa, before uprooting once more and moving the family to Omaha in 1997.

By the year 2000, about 2,500 Sudanese refugees had settled in Omaha. The city is believed to have one of the largest populations of South Sudanese people in the U.S., with more than 10,000 calling Omaha home.

Mock’s children said the large concentration of South Sudanese people is, in part, because word spread that their father had made a home here.

“It helped motivate the refugee community to follow where he was at, and many of them, once they heard he was there, they thought it must be a trustable place to establish a new home, a new community,” Seth Riek said.

As the family settled into their new home, Mock sought to find ways to continue his passion for healing. With his wife, he founded Riek Mock Arm of God Ministries, a nondenominational church serving Omaha and Bellevue. On Sundays, family members and volunteers would bus children to South Omaha to hold a children’s service with fresh food in local parks and community centers.

Through the church, they operate a medical outreach program, collecting donated medical supplies like wheelchairs and inhalers to give to those in need. According to Seth Riek, Mock also continued his work in medicine in the U.S. as a health care consultant.

Mock’s family and friends are dedicated to carrying his legacy forward — and many of them have already done so. One of Mock’s children, Akilah Ahok, recently opened the African Community and Learning Center, a gathering place and educational hub for African immigrants settling in Omaha. The ministry continues to be family run.

Beyond the family, Seth Riek said community members have started to follow in his father’s footsteps, too.

“There’s a lot of folks from the African community that are now out there working in the community because of what they saw him do,” he said. “Some are going into ministry, some are going into health care. He really inspired this new generation growing up right now, especially those who are appreciating the new life here and realizing the opportunities they have access to.”

