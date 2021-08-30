Rhino at Omaha zoo celebrates 2nd birthday with cardboard boxes, sweet potatoes

Mom took the cake at this birthday bash.

Literally.

Hellary, a 13-year-old Indian rhinoceros, bolted into her son Marshall's second birthday party, quickly toppling a cardboard cake adorned with two paper candles.

Marshall, the son of Hellary and Jontu, celebrated his second birthday at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday. Zoo officials were celebrating another Marshall milestone, too. The rhino now weighs a ton, or 2,000 pounds.

It has been exciting seeing Marshall go from a "little dude" to a full-fledged rhino, said Tara Warner, hoofstock keeper at the zoo.

"He's still with Mom most of the time, but watching him explore more and becoming his own rhino has been really neat," Warner said.

By the time Marshall reaches maturity at about 5 or 6 years old, he should weigh about 4,000 pounds.

The first rhino born at the Omaha zoo, Marshall is an important part of the species survival plan, Warner said. Only a little more than 3,000 Indian rhinos are left in the world.

Marshall loves blowing bubbles in his mud wallow, Warner said, and he's always cooperative during training sessions.