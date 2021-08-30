Rhino at Omaha zoo celebrates 2nd birthday with cardboard boxes, sweet potatoes

Mom took the cake at this birthday bash.
Literally.
Hellary, a 13-year-old Indian rhinoceros, bolted into her son Marshall's second birthday party, quickly toppling a cardboard cake adorned with two paper candles.
Marshall, the son of Hellary and Jontu, celebrated his second birthday at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday. Zoo officials were celebrating another Marshall milestone, too. The rhino now weighs a ton, or 2,000 pounds.
It has been exciting seeing Marshall go from a "little dude" to a full-fledged rhino, said Tara Warner, hoofstock keeper at the zoo.
"He's still with Mom most of the time, but watching him explore more and becoming his own rhino has been really neat," Warner said.
By the time Marshall reaches maturity at about 5 or 6 years old, he should weigh about 4,000 pounds.
The first rhino born at the Omaha zoo, Marshall is an important part of the species survival plan, Warner said. Only a little more than 3,000 Indian rhinos are left in the world.
Marshall loves blowing bubbles in his mud wallow, Warner said, and he's always cooperative during training sessions.
"He's always excited to open his mouth for us to show his teeth and get lots of nice treats. He's just a playful dude," Warner said.
Zookeepers arranged the cardboard cake, along with smaller stacks of boxes and a handful of papier-mâché balls in the rhino enclosure for Monday's birthday party. Some of Marshall's favorite treats — sweet potatoes, bananas, lettuce, hay and grain — were scattered around the boxes.
Hellary took the lead entering the enclosure. She snorted and grunted as she sent boxes flying around the space. Marshall stuck close by her side.
While it may have looked like Hellary spoiled the birthday presents, zookeeprers said she really was protecting Marshall and making sure the packages weren't dangerous.
Marshall occasionally checked out boxes on his own.
Zookeepers regularly provide enrichment opportunities to the rhinos to help them forage, Warner said, but large, brightly colored boxes are a novelty.
Hellary and Marshall rested in the mud wallow after checking out the birthday presents. That's when party guests — two female Père David's deer — snacked on some of the birthday treats.
Later, Marshall left the wallow to sniff around a squashed purple box near the enclosure door. He briefly picked up a piece of a papier-mâché ball before discovering the tasty treats scattered around.
