Rhonda Hall remembered as go-to person for props at Omaha theaters

On a bet, she visited the chancery and presented her request to the bishop. He took off the ring and handed it to her. That’s priceless, he told her as she left.

“I stood like a hawk over that ring,” Hall told The World-Herald in 2007. “It’s not something I would do now, but I was young and naive then.”

She didn’t need to be that audacious to secure props. She was smart and knew where to look, and if she couldn’t find something, she would make it, said longtime friend Nancy Ross, another props master who worked with Hall at SNAP and the Circle Theatre.

“She could barter for anything,” said the Shelterbelt’s Wach.

Hall was in charge of props for “The Music Man” for Chanticleer Theater in March. It was the theater’s first show at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in the Bluffs, and one of the last shows before the coronavirus pandemic shut down arts events across the area.

All of Hall’s theater efforts were volunteer, Ross said. She delivered things on nights and weekends using her own car, even after having knee and hip replacements.