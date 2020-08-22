Rhonda Hall remembered as go-to person for props at Omaha theaters

In college, she convinced a bishop to let her borrow his ring as a prop for her theater department’s production of “Anne of the Thousand Days.”
At SNAP Productions, she procured an Orange Crush machine for “Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean.”
And, in perhaps her most impressive feat, she found an iron lung for “City of Angels” at the Chanticleer Community Theater in Council Bluffs.
Those things — and much more — earned Rhonda Hall a reputation as the go-to person for props at theaters across the Omaha area.
“She was indispensable if you were looking for something weird,” said Shelterbelt director Roxanne Wach, who worked with Hall on many shows.
Over more than 40 years, Hall nurtured close relationships with many in the local theater community.
Now friends and family are mourning Hall’s loss. She died Aug. 16 at her home in the Harvester Artspace Lofts in Council Bluffs after having heart problems for several years. She would have been 69 on Aug. 30.
She was born in Great Bend, Kansas, where she graduated from high school. She studied for a bachelor’s degree in communications at St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City.
It was there that she became interested in theater, and convinced the bishop his ring was vital to her college production.
On a bet, she visited the chancery and presented her request to the bishop. He took off the ring and handed it to her. That’s priceless, he told her as she left.
“I stood like a hawk over that ring,” Hall told The World-Herald in 2007. “It’s not something I would do now, but I was young and naive then.”
She didn’t need to be that audacious to secure props. She was smart and knew where to look, and if she couldn’t find something, she would make it, said longtime friend Nancy Ross, another props master who worked with Hall at SNAP and the Circle Theatre.
“She could barter for anything,” said the Shelterbelt’s Wach.
Hall was in charge of props for “The Music Man” for Chanticleer Theater in March. It was the theater’s first show at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in the Bluffs, and one of the last shows before the coronavirus pandemic shut down arts events across the area.
All of Hall’s theater efforts were volunteer, Ross said. She delivered things on nights and weekends using her own car, even after having knee and hip replacements.
Other organizations she worked with include the Norton Theater, the Bellevue Little Theatre, the Omaha Symphony, the Opera Omaha Craftsman’s Guild and the Omaha Press Club Show. She won lifetime achievement awards from Opera Omaha and the Theatre Arts Guild.
By day, she worked as a project coordinator, project administrator and training specialist.
She also was a talented jewelry maker, her craft when she moved into the Harvester.
She found her happy place there, said brother Brett Hall of Spring, Texas.
“Friends said when she moved in there, she just blossomed,” he said. “She was almost giddy.”
Fellow residents plan to create a memorial wall for Hall at the Harvester.
Other survivors include a sister, Anita Exline of Topeka, Kansas, and a brother, Kevin Hall of Moberly, Missouri.
Members of the theater community are planning a memorial service.
Hall leaves behind a legacy of fun and friendship.
“She had a lot of friends. You always got a birthday card from her,” Ross said. “If you had any kind of problem, she would always be there. I will miss her forever.”
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
