Richard Everett credited mother's recipes for Runza sandwich success in Omaha

The couple lived in Florida, where he worked as a pressman for the Miami Herald before deciding to come home to Lincoln in 1966.

“He was so inspired by his mother, who practically single-handedly got Runza going in Lincoln,” Karen Everett said. “Runza was his whole life. It’s become just a real legacy for the whole family.”

Daughter Ann Gillway of Kimball, Nebraska, said she learned much working alongside her dad as a teen. She noticed that her dad’s employees tended to stick around, unlike workers at many other fast-food restaurants.

“I noticed that he would do any job, and he was a very hands-on person,” she said. “If his employees ever needed anything, he was right there with a recommendation or whatever, even loaning them money.”

In August 2017, at age 77, Everett decided to demolish the Runza at 50th and Center and rebuild it. That Runza will remain in the family, operated by granddaughter Sara Smith and her husband, Kyle.

“He was a little worried about starting over there,” Karen Everett said. “We reopened in April the next year, and it took right off again.”

In his spare time, Everett was an avid golfer, playing three or four times a week.