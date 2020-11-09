Ricketts announces new COVID-19-related restrictions in Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced additional public health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, which has seen surging numbers in the past six weeks.

Ricketts said masks must be worn at businesses when people are in close contact for at least 15 minutes. He said 6 feet of separation will be required at gyms, bars, restaurants and churches. People can sit with members of their household, Ricketts said.

Occupancy at indoor gatherings will be reduced to 25% — on Oct. 21, Ricketts had decreased that percentage to 50%.

Only family members or people within the same household will be allowed to attend youths' extracurricular activities, the governor said.

For weddings, up to eight people can be seated at a table, and dancing is allowed if they remain at their table, Ricketts said.

Dining in at restaurants and bars is still allowed, Ricketts said. He said tables must be 6 feet apart and people must remain seated except when going to the restroom or ordering food.

The new rules go into effect at midnight Wednesday. They will be in effect through Nov. 30.

