Ricketts defends his stance that mask mandates are counterproductive, would encourage resistance

LINCOLN — Under a flurry of questions from reporters, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday defended his position that mandates to wear masks to fend off COVID-19 — like one being considered in Omaha and one in place in Lincoln — are counterproductive.
"Mandates would actually encourage resistance and we'd get less people using masks," Ricketts said.
The conservative Republican governor, during a press conference on a different subject on Wednesday, faced a bevy of questions about his threat to file a lawsuit if the Douglas County Health Director, Adi Pour, carried out a plan to mandate mask wearing in the county.
On Tuesday, The World-Herald reported that Omaha was the largest city in the nation to not have a mask mandate; it's also the only one among the nation's top 100 cities without a mandate. That was the latest development in the flap over mandating the use of face masks, which is supported by pandemic experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center as an effective way to stop the spread of the virus.
When asked if a mask mandate would aid Omaha residents in fighting off the coronavirus, Ricketts said Wednesday that he didn't think so. Asking people to "do the right thing" — as Ricketts regularly does at his press events — is more effective than using the "heavy hand" of government, he said.
"We'll get more compliance and we won't get as much resistance," Ricketts said. "At the end of the day, we don't have enough police to go out and write tickets (for not wearing masks). And they (the police) don't want to do it."
When asked if the mask mandate in Lincoln has been effective, the governor said there hasn't been enough time to tell whether that order, which went into effect on July 20, has slowed the spread of the coronavirus. He added that it would be difficult to discern because there are many other factors involved.
Ricketts, along with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, told Omaha officials last week that they lacked the legal authority to impose a mask mandate, unless the state permitted it.
Three Omaha City Council members plan to introduce an ordinance on Tuesday that would allow a mask mandate in the city. A state senator from Omaha, Megan Hunt, introduced an amendment Tuesday in the Legislature to allow a mandate in the city. But Hunt withdrew it because she said she didn't have the votes in the mostly conservative Legislature to adopt the amendment.
Hunt said that "the whole world is laughing at Nebraska" because the governor isn't allowing Omaha to mandate mask wearing. It's embarrassing, she said.
Ricketts, when asked about the comment, said that Nebraska is unique, and does things based on what's good for the state. He cited the officially nonpartisan, one-house Unicameral Legislature, the only one of its kind in the nation.
"I don't presume that Sen. Hunt wants to get rid of the Unicameral," he said.
Nebraska's voluntary approach, Ricketts said, has "worked" to slow the initial surge of the virus and has worked to preserve enough medical resources to treat the sick.
Ricketts added that Omaha's City Council is free to pass an ordinance on wearing masks, "as long as they follow the law."
