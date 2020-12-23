Ricketts eases Nebraska's COVID pandemic restrictions just before Christmas

LINCOLN — Just in time for Christmas, Nebraska is lifting almost all pandemic-related limits on public gatherings and businesses.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he is rolling back health restrictions from level "yellow" to level "blue," based on the steadily declining numbers of COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospital beds.

The new health measures take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. They are to stay in place unless hospitalization figures change.

The measures allow gatherings up to 75% of the maximum capacity of indoor spaces and recommend, but don't require, that people be seated in groups of eight or fewer at restaurants, bars, weddings, funeral receptions and other venues.

They also recommend, but don't require, that bar and restaurant patrons remain seated unless ordering food, using the restroom or playing games, and that staff and customers wear masks in salons, barbershops and other businesses where they cannot maintain six feet of distance. Elective surgeries are allowed without restriction.