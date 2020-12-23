Ricketts eases Nebraska's COVID pandemic restrictions just before Christmas

LINCOLN — Just in time for Christmas, Nebraska is lifting almost all pandemic-related limits on public gatherings and businesses.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he is rolling back health restrictions from level "yellow" to level "blue," based on the steadily declining numbers of COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospital beds.
The new health measures take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. They are to stay in place unless hospitalization figures change.
The measures allow gatherings up to 75% of the maximum capacity of indoor spaces and recommend, but don't require, that people be seated in groups of eight or fewer at restaurants, bars, weddings, funeral receptions and other venues.
They also recommend, but don't require, that bar and restaurant patrons remain seated unless ordering food, using the restroom or playing games, and that staff and customers wear masks in salons, barbershops and other businesses where they cannot maintain six feet of distance. Elective surgeries are allowed without restriction.
Ricketts announced a plan last month to base social distancing requirements on the percentage of staffed hospital beds in Nebraska that are filled by coronavirus patients. At the time he unveiled the plan, Nebraska was at level "orange" and appeared headed for the "red" level.
Starting before Thanksgiving, however, the number of COVID patients started to decrease. On Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that the number of hospitalized COVID patients averaged 598 a day over the last seven days, or less than 15% of the total staffed beds.
That latest hospitalization figure compares to averages of 727, 805 and 910 COVID-19 patients in the three prior weeks and corresponds with a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases being detected in the state.
