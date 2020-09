Ricketts orders flags to half staff to honor RBG

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

US and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half staff to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Governor Pete Ricketts ordered Saturday in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald Trump.

Flags are ordered to remain at half staff until sunset on the day of Ginsburg's internment.

“Susanne and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Ginsburg family,” said Governor Ricketts. “We honor Justice Ginsburg for her decades of public service and tireless devotion to her vocation.”

Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020