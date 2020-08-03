Ricketts says it's really important to get kids back into classrooms across the state

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that it's really important to get kids back into classrooms at schools across the state, noting that students face other challenges besides COVID-19.
"There's a wide variety of things that go into the overall health of a child," Ricketts said at a press conference with Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt.
Ricketts quoted Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who said last week that suicides and deaths from drug overdoses have surpassed deaths from COVID-19 among high school students.
Ricketts said schools provide students with opportunities to socialize and are important for their physical, mental, behavioral and nutritional health.
School-age children have been relatively less impacted by COVID-19, Ricketts noted. Annual deaths from influenza are five to 10 times greater among that age group, he said.
Blomstedt said schools are trying to ensure the best and safest environments for their students. State officials, he said, are asking schools to be thoughtful about analyzing risks in consultation with local and state health officials.
"We have to do the best by our students in this moment in time," Blomstedt said.
Ricketts noted that a vaccine for COVID-19 may never be developed, and schools can't be shut down forever. Instead, he said, the issue must be managed.
The governor was asked if he believes schools are ready to reopen. "Absolutely," he said. He cited the thoughtful work school districts have done.
