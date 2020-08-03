Ricketts says state would sue if health director required masks in Douglas County

Officially, the legal dispute relates to the county health director’s authority.

The Attorney General’s Office said last week that Pour could take measures against infectious disease only with approval of the State Department of Health and Human Services.

But City Attorney Paul Kratz said Monday that the statutes that the state cited don’t apply to the City of Omaha and exempt cities of the metropolitan class such as Omaha.

Kratz said he and the City Law Department have no doubt that Pour has legal authority to issue a mask mandate for Omaha.

Omaha city code gives the Douglas County health director authority to issue orders to address an epidemic.

Said Kratz, “We felt very comfortable with our opinion.”

Ultimately, the debate is a philosophical one about whether government should force mask wearing on people who don’t want to wear one.

Ricketts on Monday called masks “a good tool,” but one that people should adopt on their own, not by the “heavy hand of government.”

“We want to have people adopt this in their everyday life as part of what we do to manage” the pandemic, the governor said.