Ricketts unveils new COVID-19-related restrictions, pleads for people to take virus seriously

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts pleaded Monday for Nebraskans to protect each other as he ramped up health measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
“Folks, this is serious,” the governor said. “Please, please, continue to use the tools we’ve given you to control the spread of the virus.”
Starting Wednesday, those tools will include new statewide health measures mandating that people maintain 6 feet of separation or wear masks in a variety of settings. The measures also limit the size of indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity, down from the current 50%.
To help make the case, the governor was joined at a press conference by Kurth Brashear, the vice president of institutional advancement at Concordia University in Seward and, as of last month, a virus survivor.
Brashear, 48, said he and his family had been following all the health recommendations until September, when they had some family friends over and “let our guard down.”
On Sept. 24, they got word that two people at their gathering had tested positive. That same day he started getting a cough and a tightness in his chest. His symptoms worsened and, within a week, he had developed a fever, chills and breathing was difficult. A test confirmed that he had COVID-19.
By Oct. 4, he also had significant back pain and a home oxygen monitor showed that his oxygen levels were in the mid-80s, well below normal levels. A doctor friend urged him to go the hospital. Tests there revealed lung damage, which was described as like “ground glass” in his lungs.
Brashear was sent home with treatment and started improving the next day. The rest of his family escaped infection.
By now, he said he is considered recovered. But he still has back pain and has to stop and catch his breath if he exerts too much. Health care providers are hopeful but can’t say for sure whether the lung damage will heal.
While public attention has focused on deaths from the virus, Brashear called for Nebraskans to consider as well the lingering health problems of the tens of thousands who have survived.
“I hope that we will, as we have always done throughout our history and I would encourage fellow Nebraskans, to look out for one another, to look out for ourselves and to do the things we need to do to stop COVID from happening,” Brashear urged.
The press conference followed a weekend during which Omaha-area medical workers launched a social media campaign calling for Ricketts to impose stricter restrictions.
Ricketts has resisted such calls earlier, saying it would take two or three weeks to see the results of an Oct. 21 health measure that cut the size of indoor gatherings.
On Monday, he said state officials had determined that the state needed to do more to slow the spread of the virus and preserve hospital capacity for those who need it. He noted that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 had quadrupled in the last five weeks, reaching 794 people as of Sunday.
But he stuck with his opposition to a statewide mask mandate, similar to those in place in Omaha and Lincoln. He said such mandates breed resistance and argued that it is more effective to educate people about when and where a mask is beneficial.
The health measures he unveiled require 6-foot distancing between people or, if that is not possible, require masks. The rule applies to such places as bars, restaurants, gyms, clubs, churches and other indoor gatherings.
Occupancy at indoor gatherings will be reduced to 25%, with an upper limit of 10,000 people.
Masks are required in hair salons, pool halls, massage therapy establishments, tattoo parlors and any other indoor business where staff and patrons are in close contact — meaning within 6 feet — for at least 15 minutes.
Churches and other places of worship are not subject to occupancy limits, but people can only sit with members of their household, and households must be separated. For wedding and funeral receptions, up to eight people can be seated at a table, and dancing is allowed if they remain at their table,
Only people within the same household will be allowed to attend youth extracurricular activities.
Dining in at restaurants and bars is still allowed, but tables must be 6 feet apart and people must remain seated except when going to the restroom, ordering food, or playing games such as pool or darts.
The new rules go into effect at midnight Wednesday. They will be in effect through Nov. 30.
Also at Monday’s press conference:
Election. Ricketts would not acknowledge Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect but also sidestepped a question about whether he agreed with President Donald Trump’s contention that the election is being stolen. The Republican governor said media outlets do not elect the president and that there several lawsuits and potential recounts in the works.
“We have to let the legal process work its way out with regard to this election,” he said, adding: “There’s a number of questions that are out there.”
Adoption. Ricketts proclaimed November as Adoption Month in Nebraska and highlighted the number of children in the state’s child welfare system who are waiting for a permanent home. Last year, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services found adoptive families for 457 children. Currently, there are 50 children who are ready for someone to open their heart and home to them, he said.
