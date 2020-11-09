Ricketts unveils new COVID-19-related restrictions, pleads for people to take virus seriously

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts pleaded Monday for Nebraskans to protect each other as he ramped up health measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“Folks, this is serious,” the governor said. “Please, please, continue to use the tools we’ve given you to control the spread of the virus.”

Starting Wednesday, those tools will include new statewide health measures mandating that people maintain 6 feet of separation or wear masks in a variety of settings. The measures also limit the size of indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity, down from the current 50%.

To help make the case, the governor was joined at a press conference by Kurth Brashear, the vice president of institutional advancement at Concordia University in Seward and, as of last month, a virus survivor.

Brashear, 48, said he and his family had been following all the health recommendations until September, when they had some family friends over and “let our guard down.”

On Sept. 24, they got word that two people at their gathering had tested positive. That same day he started getting a cough and a tightness in his chest. His symptoms worsened and, within a week, he had developed a fever, chills and breathing was difficult. A test confirmed that he had COVID-19.