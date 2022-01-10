Rising COVID numbers, staff shortages worry Nebraska hospitals

Nebraska hospital leaders warned Monday that the state's health systems are getting hammered by rising COVID-19 numbers and staffing shortages.
The warning came as the omicron variant fueled an all-time high in new COVID cases in the state. Nebraska recorded 17,382 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Friday, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That number easily eclipsed the state's previous weekly high of just over 15,000 in November 2020.
Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said during a Monday press conference that based on projections, the state could see a doubling of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the next two or three weeks.
That alone, he said, would be enough to overwhelm health systems. But the state also is facing among the worst staffing challenges of the pandemic, with health care workers sidelined after they or their family members come down with COVID.
"We are facing ... the perfect storm in terms of challenges that hospitals from border to border in Nebraska are facing," Nordquist said.
Last week's case count was well over the 10,682 cases recorded the week before. In addition, Nebraska's seven-day average of daily cases on Friday reached nearly 2,500, topping the previous high of just over 2,200.
Douglas County, too, hit a weekly high in new cases, recording 7,499 cases for the week ending Saturday. That was up from 4,724 cases the week before.
The state's number of hospital beds filled by COVID patients averaged 539 last week, up 10% from the week before. On Sunday, 602 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19. That included 380 COVID patients in metro Omaha hospitals, a figure not seen since early December 2020.
Ivan Mitchell, CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, said about a quarter of that hospital's patients are COVID-positive.
Mitchell said he has seen a number of peaks and valleys in the health care labor supply during his more than 20 years in health care. "In my time," he said, "I've never seen a staffing situation like it is now."
The hospital's transfer line typically turns down about 10% of calls, Mitchell said. Now, it's turning away 30% to 35% of calls because the hospital doesn't have the staff to accommodate those patients. When the hospital seeks traveling nurses to fill gaps, it's not getting candidates.
Josie Abboud, president and CEO of Methodist and Methodist Women's Hospitals, said the Methodist system has a total of 904 open positions posted, across all job categories.
But with COVID positivity rates high in the community, it also has 178 employees out due to COVID, including 50 nurses. While the last state restriction on elective procedures expired in August, the health system continues to limit procedures that can wait.
"We really want and need the help of the public to try to mitigate this disease so we can keep beds open for those who really need our care," Abboud said.
Todd Consbruck, president and CEO of Avera St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, said his staff is seeing "segments of society" who are not giving health care workers the respect they deserve. "That's probably one of the most frustrating things for us to witness," he said.
Nordquist said the hospital association is working with state health officials on a plan to relieve some of the pressure by opening more skilled nursing beds to take patients who are well enough to be discharged from hospitals but not ready to go home.
The hospital leaders also urged more Nebraskans to get vaccinated and boosted. Consbruck said state health officials reported last week that people who are fully vaccinated and boosted are 36 times less likely to require hospital care for COVID-19.
Only 65% of Nebraskans age 5 and older have been vaccinated. And less than 43% of those fully vaccinated have received booster shots. Some 54,000 vaccine doses were administered in the state last week, more than half of them boosters.
Consbruck also urged people who are not feeling well to stay home. Time and again, he said, health care workers have seen people who have attended events and social gatherings while ill end up exposing others. O'Neill recently recorded its all-time high number of tests, 30% of which were positive.
"We need to change this curve now," Consbruck said. "Or we are going to be in a lot of trouble in a couple of weeks."
The United States also hit pandemic highs for cases last week. Every state in the nation last week was seeing rising cases.
While Nebraska hit an all-time high in cases last week, its current per-capita case rate is a third of states with the highest rates. That suggests cases are likely to rise much higher here before the omicron wave hits its peak.
Just when could that peak come?
New York saw its omicron surge begin about two weeks before Nebraska's, and its current per-capita case rate is nearly three times that of the Cornhusker state.
In all, Nebraska has now seen more than 360,000 cases and 3,468 deaths since the pandemic began 22 months ago.
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41