Rising COVID numbers, staff shortages worry Nebraska hospitals

But with COVID positivity rates high in the community, it also has 178 employees out due to COVID, including 50 nurses. While the last state restriction on elective procedures expired in August, the health system continues to limit procedures that can wait.

"We really want and need the help of the public to try to mitigate this disease so we can keep beds open for those who really need our care," Abboud said.

Todd Consbruck, president and CEO of Avera St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, said his staff is seeing "segments of society" who are not giving health care workers the respect they deserve. "That's probably one of the most frustrating things for us to witness," he said.

Nordquist said the hospital association is working with state health officials on a plan to relieve some of the pressure by opening more skilled nursing beds to take patients who are well enough to be discharged from hospitals but not ready to go home.

The hospital leaders also urged more Nebraskans to get vaccinated and boosted. Consbruck said state health officials reported last week that people who are fully vaccinated and boosted are 36 times less likely to require hospital care for COVID-19.