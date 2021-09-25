River City Rodeo brings champions of today, tomorrow back to Omaha

One of the afternoon’s competitors was Jaci Traul, an 18-year-old college freshman from Fort Scott, Kansas, who competes in Missouri.

Traul was in a bad car wreck about 3½ years ago, she said, which made it feel even more special for her to be competing. After the wreck, she spent about two months in and out of surgery and had a tough recovery, she said.

“It took a lot of pushing myself to how far I could go to be healthy, and how bad I wanted to be back,” she said.

Traul competed in breakaway roping and goat tying Saturday.

“I wish I could have done better,” she said. “But for the most part I'm happy.”

Like for many of Saturday’s competitors, rodeo is a family affair for Traul and a tradition that runs deep.

“Rodeo is just kind of that sport that adds into the western lifestyle, and brings in the ranching community and pulls from our heritage,” she said. “It's something that's always been really important to me and something I want to succeed at.”

