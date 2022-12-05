Riverplace condo building planned near Omaha's Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

An Omaha development firm plans to build a five-story condominium building on a riverfront property that has long been vacant.

Milestone Development plans to begin construction on the Riverplace condos perhaps as soon as April. The building will feature 17 upscale condos ranging from about 1,500 to 2,200 square feet and two to three bedrooms. Listings are expected to range from $650,000 to $925,000 per unit.

The first story will consist of a parking garage while the upper four stories will house the condos.

The condos could open to residents as soon as late 2024.

The property at 520 Riverfront Plaza is currently vacant. Milestone’s Alex Jensen said the firm will request $2 million in tax-increment financing from the City of Omaha to, among other things, improve a property that has had its soil compromised due to contamination from the former lead-refining plant Asarco and demolished materials. The development will be subject to environmental reviews.

The property previously has been subjected to sewer easements, making for a more difficult project that is expected to cost nearly $12 million.

“There are just a lot of engineering challenges on this lot that require a ton of money spent upfront to develop a concept and then require the same amount throughout the project to make sure everything is going well and according to plan to build a quality project,” Jensen said.

The Planning Board will consider the TIF request Wednesday.

The property is near the Riverfront Place towers north of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and south of the Gallup campus.

A notable feature of the condo building will be a private swimming pool on top of a garage on the building’s north end.

“We think that will be a neat amenity and a good draw for demand,” Jensen said.

The pool is just one example of a building that Jensen said will offer plenty of outdoor living space for residents. Terraces will be included for condos on the second and fourth stories while third-story condos will have balconies. The seven condos on the four and fifth stories will actually be two-story units.

“Each unit on the top floor will have their own rooftop access and private rooftop space,” Jensen said.

Jensen expects the condo building to appeal to older adults looking to downsize. It will be within walking distance to many downtown attractions including the CHI Health Center, Charles Schwab Field, the upcoming Kiewit Luminarium science center, Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park. The latter two attractions are currently being renovated.

“It’s just a lot of exciting momentum that we can kind of piggyback on to get more people living downtown,” Jensen said.