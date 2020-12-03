Roar in Papillion from stuck relief valve sounded 'like a jet engine'

A jet engine-like roar that startled Papillion residents early Thursday was caused by a stuck relief valve on a natural gas pipeline.

"One of our relief valves opened and caused a lot of noise," said Mike Loeffler, a spokesman for Northern National Gas. "But it released only a small amount of gas and there was no danger to the public."

The incident near 96th and Lincoln Streets in Papillion began about 6:50 a.m. and continued until approximately 7:30 a.m., Loeffler said. The ear-piercing sound occurred as gas was being transferred from one pipe to another, he said.

"It's loud because the gas is under pressure and going through a small opening," Loeffler said. "The first responders blocked off streets for a short time, but there was no danger."

Trent Albers, a spokesman for the City of Papillion, lives near Papillion Landing, where the sound originated.

"It was like a jet engine hovering over the house," Albers said. "We live about two blocks away."

