Robbins family shares good fortune through annual Goodfellows donation

Growing up, Les and Melanie Robbins were the kind of people who could have benefited from a program like Goodfellows. Now, they’re paying it forward by supporting the program annually.

The Robbinses, through the Robbins Charitable Family Foundation, contributed $7,500 to Goodfellows this year and have been donating to the organization since they established the foundation 10 years ago.

The foundation’s board consists of Les and Melanie, their four children and their children’s spouses, who decide together how to distribute their donations.

“I consider my family my greatest accomplishment,” Les said. “So for us to be able to do this, it’s just amazing.”

Along with Goodfellows, the foundation also contributes to other area nonprofits and funds scholarships for University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska-Lincoln students.

“With Goodfellows, we know it goes directly to direct support for people that are needing it to help them get back on their feet,” Les said. “So that’s always been one of our top ones, one of our favorites.”