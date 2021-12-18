Robbins family shares good fortune through annual Goodfellows donation

Growing up, Les and Melanie Robbins were the kind of people who could have benefited from a program like Goodfellows. Now, they’re paying it forward by supporting the program annually.
The Robbinses, through the Robbins Charitable Family Foundation, contributed $7,500 to Goodfellows this year and have been donating to the organization since they established the foundation 10 years ago.
The foundation’s board consists of Les and Melanie, their four children and their children’s spouses, who decide together how to distribute their donations.
“I consider my family my greatest accomplishment,” Les said. “So for us to be able to do this, it’s just amazing.”
Along with Goodfellows, the foundation also contributes to other area nonprofits and funds scholarships for University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska-Lincoln students.
“With Goodfellows, we know it goes directly to direct support for people that are needing it to help them get back on their feet,” Les said. “So that’s always been one of our top ones, one of our favorites.”
The Robbins have lived in Omaha for about 40 years and have been fortunate to have successful careers in business and entrepreneurship, Les said, but they weren’t always in that position.
“We come from humble beginnings,” he said. “We would have been the type of folks who would have benefited from Goodfellows, so that’s why it’s near and dear to our hearts.”
Robbins said he and his family are blessed to be able to give back to the Omaha community, and he looks forward to the foundation continuing to give for generations to come.
“I look at this foundation as a legacy, something that my grandkids are going to manage someday,” he said. “This will be here forever.”