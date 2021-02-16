Robert Holts, last of Nebraska's Tuskegee Airmen, dies in Bellevue

As a boy during the Great Depression, Robert Holts hawked newspapers in downtown Omaha.

But he couldn’t get a drink of water at some of the local businesses because of the color of his skin.

The North Omaha youth joined the still-segregated U.S. Army in November 1942. He wound up a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen — one of 21 with ties to Omaha, said Robert Rose, president of the Nebraska-based Alfonza W. Davis Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Holts was the last who was still living, until his death Friday at his retirement home in Bellevue. He was 96.

“I liked him as one of my best friends. I’d do anything for him,” said Rose, who had served as Holts’ guardian in recent years. “I’ll miss him greatly.”

Born in 1924, Holts was one of nine children of Robert and Eunice (Anderson) Holts. His father was a porter at the Union Outfitting Co. in downtown Omaha. Holts attended Kellom Elementary and Omaha Central High School. He sold newspapers and worked as a busboy at the Blackstone Hotel. His mother died when he was 15.

“Life was hard,” he told the Bellevue News-Leader in a 2015 interview. “Dad never made much money. If he had made $25 a week, that would have been great.”