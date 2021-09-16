Robot helps Omaha-area doctors navigate lung biopsies with aim to speed up diagnosis, treatment

Who's eligible for screening?

Annual low-dose scans that can detect lung cancer at an early stage are available — with no copayments — to high-risk smokers or ex-smokers.

Nationally, however, it's a fairly underused screening tool. Dr. Sumit Mukherjee, a Methodist Health System pulmonologist, said only about 10% of eligible people in the U.S. undergo the screening.

Most insurance plans and Medicare/Medicaid will cover such screenings once a year for beneficiaries who are ages 50 to 80 and are either current smokers or have quit smoking within the past 15 years.

They must have a tobacco smoking history of at least 20 “pack years” (an average of one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years) and have no symptoms of lung cancer.