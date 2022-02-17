 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robots and 3D printers: Do Space members can now check out more than 70 'tech kits'

  Updated
Members of the technology library Do Space can now check out more than 70 technology kits.

Among the different kits are robots, musical tech, coding toys, virtual reality tools, 3D printers and mini programmable computers.

Do Space, located on the southwest corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets, opened in 2015 as one of the first technology libraries in the country.

The library decided to make its kits available for checkout because there's an increased need for members to be able to use tech outside of the building, Angela McGraw, the director of Do Space, said in a press release Thursday.

Tech kits can be checked out beginning Friday, and be reserved at dospace.org/techkitout/.

“We want to make it easier for families to learn new technology together,” McGraw said. “Tech Kit Out will enable members to interact with the latest technology for longer periods of time, giving them the opportunity to deepen their knowledge.”

Equipment is available for checkout on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the press release. Up to two items can be checked out for a period of seven days, with a seven day renewal available unless another member has placed a hold. Members must be 18 or older to check items out of the building.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

