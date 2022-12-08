 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe to perform in Omaha

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

Rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, along with special guest Alice Cooper, plan to perform in Omaha next year.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

The Omaha stop will be Sunday, Aug. 13, at Charles Schwab Field.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

To purchase tickets, visit motley.com and defleppard.com.

