'Rock star' Nebraskans step up to help in big ways amid pandemic

Ward used to care for just one foster dog at a time, but she has upped her game in the last eight months. The engineer at Lamp Rynearson also cares for lots of puppies.

“I am working from home. I can’t do anything else to help anybody,’’ she said. “I might as well fill up my time helping dogs, who can’t give me COVID.’’

She has fostered more than 40 dogs and says it runs in the family. Her sister, Katya, also works as a foster, often opening her home to dogs with serious issues like parvovirus.

The sisters and best friends live near each other and help each other out when needed. They also rotate the full-time care of a second cousin.

If that sounds like a lot, Ward says that’s just the way they were raised. Their mom, Nina, would say: “You can’t do all the good the world needs, but the world needs all the good you can do.”

Ward has also helped the nonprofit transition to nearly completely virtual meet-and-greets, adoptions and processing, as well as coordinate a new training initiative for dogs in long-term foster homes and boost communications via volunteers online.

She loves that Muddy Paws works so hard to keep pets in their homes instead of just surrendering them.