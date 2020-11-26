'Rock star' Nebraskans step up to help in big ways amid pandemic

Rescue group needs 'rock star' volunteers to keep helping animals, owners
Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue is helping more pets this year with fewer funds.
“How, I don’t know,’’ says Terri Larson, president and founder.
The coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on some pet owners, who have been forced to give up their beloved companions because they’ve lost jobs or homes. Last year, the rescue helped 364 animals and in 2020 that total is expected to top 500.
The economic situation has also hurt the rescue, which hasn’t been able to rely on big fundraisers, many of which were canceled because of the pandemic. But it’s still filling a vital role for pet owners who have nowhere to rehome their animals or need help with food or health care.
“It’s kind of dire out there right now,’’ Larson said.
That’s where fosters like Nata Ward have stepped in. She’s one of 350 people helping the organization assist animals and owners in need.
“Thank goodness people heard our pleas for help,’’ Larson said. “We’ve taken on a lot of volunteers.’’
Larson said Ward has been a rock star, first with rescuing animals during last year’s flooding and now taking on additional foster dogs.
Ward used to care for just one foster dog at a time, but she has upped her game in the last eight months. The engineer at Lamp Rynearson also cares for lots of puppies.
“I am working from home. I can’t do anything else to help anybody,’’ she said. “I might as well fill up my time helping dogs, who can’t give me COVID.’’
She has fostered more than 40 dogs and says it runs in the family. Her sister, Katya, also works as a foster, often opening her home to dogs with serious issues like parvovirus.
The sisters and best friends live near each other and help each other out when needed. They also rotate the full-time care of a second cousin.
If that sounds like a lot, Ward says that’s just the way they were raised. Their mom, Nina, would say: “You can’t do all the good the world needs, but the world needs all the good you can do.”
Ward has also helped the nonprofit transition to nearly completely virtual meet-and-greets, adoptions and processing, as well as coordinate a new training initiative for dogs in long-term foster homes and boost communications via volunteers online.
She loves that Muddy Paws works so hard to keep pets in their homes instead of just surrendering them.
“It’s just a great organization. It’s why I’ve stayed here so long,’’ she said. “They really do great work for both animals and people.’’
— Marjie Ducey
PPE extender sees 'tiring work' of frontline workers from a new perspective
Kristine Hayward put in a full day, working remotely as a marketing specialist for Nebraska Medicine.
That evening, she went to the Nebraska Medical Center for a 5 p.m. to midnight shift as a PPE extender, helping doctors, nurses and others in the COVID-19 units with their personal protective equipment.
Hayward has been putting in an average of 20 hours a week since Nov. 12, makings sure cabinets and bins are adequately stocked with N-95 masks, gloves, face shields, goggles, gowns and other items while also ensuring that hospital staff don and doff their PPE correctly when entering and exiting the treatment area.
And even in their own rush to save lives, practically everyone tells her thank you.
“I go home and think about that. ‘Wow, that nurse thanked me five times and told me I was appreciated,’” Hayward said. “Well, that’s the way I feel about them. I’m exhausted after my shift, so I can’t imagine how they feel.”
Hayward, 34, is among more than 50 nonclinical Nebraska Medicine employees who have volunteered to be PPE (personal protective equipment) extenders until the hospital can hire additional workers.
A flood of employees — including executives like the vice president of marketing — enlisted within two days of learning of the need and took a two-hour training class. They’re taking shifts at all hours as available and working around their usual job responsibilities, with flexible hours as needed.
“That’s (Nebraska Medicine’s) mission, to make sure we’re there for people who need it, whether it be patients who are coming through the doors or your colleagues,” Hayward said.
She’s learned a lot, she said, watching hospital workers in action, like how much protective material the hospital needs. In one day, staffers tending one COVID-19 patient will go through a minimum of 30 gowns and related PPE.
Hayward spends time folding and gathering items, but also helps ensure that every person who enters a COVID-19 patient’s room has the correct gear on — whether respiratory therapist, cleaning staff or loved one saying a final goodbye.
It’s been an eye-opening experience for Hayward, who tells others of the struggle and tiring work that the health care workers are going through.
“I have heard what was going on, but it’s a completely different thing to see it,” she said. “Our nurses are awesome. They want to provide the best care possible, and we don’t want them to put themselves in danger saving someone else’s life.”
— Alia Conley
First-year teacher keeps things as normal as she can in 'Weird, but True' school year
Imagine being a first-year teacher in the most atypical school year.
That’s Anna Houvenagle-Kerber, who teaches seventh-grade social studies at McMillan Magnet Middle School.
The pandemic tragically hit her family personally — her uncle, who was a former teacher in California, contracted COVID-19 and died in May.
She was determined to provide some sense of “normalcy” for her students. She hosts a “Weird, but True” trivia game with them and keeps track of points for prizes at the end of the quarter. Last week, she held a pet show-and-tell, so kids who were remote learning could proudly pull their pets into camera view.
There are deeper conversations, too.
“I also try to make sure that I share if I’m having a hard time. ... If I have trouble with something, I try to let them know in an appropriate way that it’s OK to not be OK,” Houvenagle-Kerber said.
She’s grateful that she found a job, since the pandemic began when she was student teaching and looking for employment.
Her students have been resilient in the pandemic, helping one another with tech issues or advising the class to be patient and that their teacher will be logging on soon.
Teachers have been stretched thin, covering classes for teachers who aren’t able to work because there aren’t enough substitute teachers to manage it all. The school started a pantry this year to help any student, family or staff member in need.
Houvenagle-Kerber has dealt with all the difficulties of the pandemic, thinking that “it could always be worse.”
“This virus, it doesn’t matter who you are, where you work, what you look like, where you come from. Nobody’s immune to this,” she said. “Many of us feel like we’re all in this together, we need to help each other out. If we weren’t helping each other out, I feel like this year would go very differently.”
— Alia Conley
First responders expand their calling with 'Masks for Many' project
Last summer, local first responders and public health professionals launched a “Masks for Many” mission and began collecting reusable cloth masks for distribution in the Omaha area.
They set a lofty goal of 150,000 masks — and they’re on track to surpass it and keep the project going.
As of Nov. 20, 145,000 masks had been distributed throughout the community, including to the Omaha Public Schools and ZIP codes where residents have been especially affected by COVID-19.
The project is a partnership among the Omaha Police and Fire Departments, First Responders Foundation and Douglas County Health Department. CHI Health, Medical Reserve Corps and St. Vincent de Paul also have been instrumental in donations and handing out masks, Firefighter Sheena Glover said.
“We did a huge push to equip every single station in the city with masks, so out on a run, they could give them out to people needing them,” said Glover, who is the department’s North Omaha community safety specialist.
“First responders, whether they’re police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, we’re all human at the end of the day and we go home to our families. We want to provide things that will keep everyone safe.”
Police Lt. Sherie Thomas said it’s important that first responders continue to work with the community and share information about the pandemic.
This Thanksgiving week, officers handed out dinners to families in need. They recognize, she said, how the pandemic has caused many people to lose their jobs and have financial hardship.
“This season, I am especially thankful for health and life itself,” Thomas said. “And also the ability to come and still be a public servant and serve my community.”
Added Glover, “Yes, it is the job we chose, but also I feel, what we’ve been called to do.
“Sometimes we take every day for granted,” she said. “(The pandemic) put a new spin on selflessness.”
— Alia Conley
