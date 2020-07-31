Rodney Shkolnick, former dean of Creighton's law school, dies at 88

Rodney Shkolnick failed at retiring.

He made three attempts to step away from the classroom.

But it didn’t stick until he turned 80.

“He loved the academic environment,” said his daughter-in-law, Judy Shkolnick. “They always said Rod never worked a day in his life because he loved what he does.”

Shkolnick, who spent more than 50 years teaching in Creighton University’s School of Law, died Wednesday. He was 88.

Shkolnick, an Iowa native, earned his law degree at the University of Iowa in the 1950s. After graduating, he felt he needed to be of service to his country, his daughter-in-law said. So Shkolnick enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years as an intelligence specialist in New York during the Korean War.

He practiced law for two years in Ottumwa, Iowa, but “his heart really wasn’t in it,” his daughter-in-law said. He worked briefly at the University of Michigan law school in Ann Arbor before applying for a job with Creighton University in 1961.