Rodney Shkolnick, former dean of Creighton's law school, dies at 88

Rodney Shkolnick failed at retiring.
He made three attempts to step away from the classroom.
But it didn’t stick until he turned 80.
“He loved the academic environment,” said his daughter-in-law, Judy Shkolnick. “They always said Rod never worked a day in his life because he loved what he does.”
Shkolnick, who spent more than 50 years teaching in Creighton University’s School of Law, died Wednesday. He was 88.
Shkolnick, an Iowa native, earned his law degree at the University of Iowa in the 1950s. After graduating, he felt he needed to be of service to his country, his daughter-in-law said. So Shkolnick enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years as an intelligence specialist in New York during the Korean War.
He practiced law for two years in Ottumwa, Iowa, but “his heart really wasn’t in it,” his daughter-in-law said. He worked briefly at the University of Michigan law school in Ann Arbor before applying for a job with Creighton University in 1961.
Shkolnick, along with his wife, Lois, and two sons, moved to Omaha and he “never looked back,” Judy Shkolnick said. His passion was teaching law, particularly contracts. He served as dean of the law school from 1977 to 1988 before returning to the classroom.
Shkolnick loved going to work and usually was the first one to the school. His colleagues became some of his closest friends.
He was named a “teacher of the year” by the college numerous times, Judy Shkolnick said. A classroom in the law school bears his name.
He often was approached by former students when he would dine out. He always remembered their faces.
“He was a real beloved guy,” Judy Shkolnick said.
Outside of the classroom, Shkolnick loved golfing and traveling. He had a regular golf foursome that played every weekend. He and his wife Lois, who preceded him in death, traveled to Europe and Australia multiple times.
Shkolnick loved University of Iowa football and Creighton basketball, his daughter-in-law said. He never missed a game — on TV or in person. When he would travel to Iowa City for Iowa games, he slapped magnetic Hawkeye logos on the side of his car, which had Nebraska license plates.
In addition to his daughter-in-law, Shkolnick’s survivors include sons Jeffrey and Stuart, daughter-in-law Robyn Shkolnick, four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, as well as his significant other, Judith Napier.
A Zoom memorial service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. It can be accessed at: us02web.zoom.us/j/81129752006 with a meeting ID of 811 2975 2006 and passcode 107481.
