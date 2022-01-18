Rollout of 5G spectrum delayed again as airlines continue to raise concerns

AT&T and Verizon will delay launching new wireless service near key airports after the nation’s largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause massive flight disruptions.
The decision from the telecommunication companies arrived Tuesday as the Biden administration tried to broker a settlement between the companies and airlines over a rollout of new 5G service, scheduled for Wednesday.
The new high-speed wireless service uses a segment of the radio spectrum, C-Band, that is close to that used by altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground. Altimeters are used to help pilots land when visibility is poor, and they link to other systems on planes.
Airlines want the new service to be banned within 2 miles of airport runways.
AT&T and Verizon say their equipment will not interfere with aircraft electronics, and that the technology is being safely used in many other countries.
Nonetheless, AT&T said it would delay turning on new cell towers around runways at some airports — it did not say how many or for how long — and work with federal regulators to settle the dispute.
A short time later, Verizon said it will launch its 5G network but added, “We have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports.” It blamed airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration, saying they “have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports” although it is working in more than 40 countries.
However, the CEOs of 10 passenger and cargo airlines including American, Delta, United and Southwest say that 5G will be more disruptive than earlier thought. That is because dozens of large airports were subject to flight restrictions announced last week by the Federal Aviation Administration if 5G service was deployed nearby. The CEOs added that those restrictions wouldn't be limited to times when visibility is poor.
“Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded. This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subjected to cancellations, diversions or delays,” the CEOs said.
On Tuesday, an Omaha Airport Authority spokesman said that the 5G rollout would not affect the airport’s instrument approach procedures. Instrument approach procedures are a series of maneuvers in place to ensure the safe landing of flights.
In response to questions, an FAA spokesperson pointed to a statement from U.S. Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
"We recognize the economic importance of expanding 5G, and we appreciate the wireless companies working with us to protect the flying public and the country’s supply chain,” Buttigieg said, adding the federal government “will maintain this commitment as wireless companies deploy 5G."
The most recent holdup is the third in a series of delays for the telecommunication giants’ C-Band spectrum, which they had planned to activate in early December after spending tens of billions of dollars to acquire the spectrum in a government auction and then build the network.
The first delay pushed the activation into early January as a response to airlines’ initial concerns. The second delay to Wednesday came after Buttigieg and the FAA administrator asked the two companies for another delay, warning of “unacceptable disruption” to air service.
AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg initially rejected the government’s request in a letter. But they had second thoughts after intervention that reached the White House. The CEOs agreed to the second, shorter delay but implied then that there would be no more compromises.
In that deal, the telecoms agreed to reduce the power of their networks near 50 airports for six months, similar to wireless restrictions in France. In exchange, the FAA and the Transportation Department promised not to further oppose the rollout of 5G C-Band.
Eppley is not one of the airports included in the power reductions.
This report includes material from the Associated Press. World-Herald Staff Writer Dan Crisler contributed to this report.