Rose Theater presents virtual play to help kids (and adults) understand racism

That’s useful, he said, because many people avoid the issue.

“We are often taught as a culture that we shouldn’t talk about race, that it’s somehow impolite,” Gutschick said, enabling people to ignore difficult matters that must be resolved.

The book has reached thousands of kids around the world, he said, and he hopes as many as possible see the 35-minute play. It was written and directed by Khalia Davis, who has worked with a number of children’s theaters in the United States, including the Bay Area Children’s Theater in San Francisco and the Brooklyn Children’s Theater in New York City.

It was produced on Zoom with actors in various locales. You can find a link to the video at akidsplayabout.org. Access is free.

The link will be active all day Saturday and Sunday. Project leaders, Gutschick said, are working on a way to make the play available permanently. He also said he may produce it at the Rose in the future.

Families will get the most out of the production if they pause for discussion and perhaps watch it more than once, he suggested.