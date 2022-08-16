Roundabouts planned to allow for all-day two-way traffic on Farnam Street

A new study has found that Farnam Street between Dodge Street and Saddle Creek Road can be safely converted to permanently accommodate two-way traffic if changes are made at major intersections.

The study, conducted by the consulting firm Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, recommends converting the intersections of 50th and Farnam Streets and 52nd and Farnam Streets to roundabouts. Both intersections now have traffic signals.

The consultants found that more than half of the crashes at those intersections were caused by drivers running red lights, something that could be mitigated by the roundabouts.

Roundabouts also would provide a safer pedestrian crossing than a traffic signal, the consultants said.

A report on the study was released Tuesday by the Mayor's Office. A spokeswoman for Mayor Jean Stothert said the Omaha City Council would have to approve the project's design contract.

A copy of a postcard that is to be sent to area residents says, "The city is pleased to announce that Farnam Street is going two-way" all day every day.

Currently, the two-lane Farnam Street switches between one-way and two-way operations during the day. The switches take place around morning and evening rush hours to allow for higher traffic volume during those times.

For years, people who live near Farnam in the Dundee neighbors have pushed to end the street's status as a one-way rush-hour commuter route.

"This is simply about safety, for all users of the road and the surrounding neighborhoods," City Engineer Todd Pftizer said in a press release. "The data shows the problem and how to correct it. Roundabouts slow down traffic, reduce crashes and eliminate red light running."

The study considered crash data, speed, traffic signals and past, current and projected traffic volume from 2015 to 2020. The speed limit through the study area, which spanned Farnam from Dodge Street and Happy Hollow Boulevard to 40th Street, is posted at 30 mph.

The cost of converting the stretch for permanent two-way traffic is expected to be about $1.75 million, which is included in the city's Capital Improvement Program.

Design work and right-of-way acquisition is to start this fall, with construction expected in 2024. Residents in the area would be notified of the changes by mail.

Consultants found that four intersections on Farnam Street between Dodge and Saddle Creek had crash rates almost double the average in Omaha. More than half of the crashes happen when Farnam is two-way.

The intersections are:

Saddle Creek Road and Farnam Street, with 77 crashes

50th and Farnam Streets, with 35 crashes

Happy Hollow Boulevard and Farnam Street, with 36 crashes.

52nd and Farnam Streets, with 25 crashes.

Of those crashes, nearly 60 resulted in injuries.

Consultants considered other intersection improvements, including left turn lanes and left/right turn lanes. Neither would provide the same safety benefits as a roundabout, the report says.

Two-way conversion could lead to other changes that would affect bus stops, pedestrian crossings and bicycle facilities.