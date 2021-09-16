Rumor of gecko's demise sparks confrontation between Millard middle school students

Omaha police were called to investigate whether a Millard Central Middle School student had been assaulted over the apparent death of a science class gecko.

The assault, officers were told, occurred about 5:20 p.m. Monday during a football game at the school at 12801 L St. A 13-year-old boy told police that he had been assaulted by a 13-year-old girl because the gecko (a small lizard) was missing, and some classmates were saying that he had killed it.

The boy said he was standing in the concessions area during the football game when the girl approached him, accused him of killing the gecko and slapped his face with an open hand before running off. Another 13-year-old boy told police that he had witnessed the incident.

Police spoke to the alleged assailant the next morning at the school. She told police that she was upset by the gecko's possible demise and admitted she had slapped the boy. The boy's mother was called, and she told officers that she wanted the girl prosecuted. The girl was read her Miranda rights.

Police ticketed the girl on suspicion of third-degree assault, no injury, before releasing her to her mother.