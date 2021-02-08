 Skip to main content
Rush hour crash at I-680 and I-80 interchange sends three to hospital
Police suspect that an intoxicated driver caused Monday's three-vehicle crash at the Interstate 80 and 680 interchange that injured three people and shut down traffic for almost three hours.

Police said that about 4:15 p.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was trying to go around the curve of northbound I-680 from westbound I-80 when it left the roadway and crossed the grass median.

The Chevy entered the southbound lanes and struck a 2016 Chevy Suburban.

A southbound 2006 Dodge minivan then struck the Suburban.

One occupant of the Silverado and two occupants of the Suburban were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy by Omaha Fire Department medics. No one in the Dodge was injured.

The driver of the Silverado, who police said was intoxicated and unrestrained, is being treated for head and shoulder injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Charges are pending, police said.

The driver and a minor passenger of the Suburban were being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The southbound I-680 off-ramp to eastbound I-80 was closed until 7 p.m. for the investigation and cleanup. -- Joe Dejka

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

