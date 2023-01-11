 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Safety system outage ends; issue delayed flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield

011223-owh-new-eppley-cm-pic001.jpg

The FAA reported a system outage Wednesday morning that delayed flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield and around the nation. The FAA later said the system was working again. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

All flights from Omaha's Eppley Airfield were delayed Wednesday morning as the FAA worked to restore National Airspace System operations. 

On its website midmorning, Eppley listed four departing flights that had been canceled and 14 that were delayed. Of incoming flights, four were listed as canceled and 20 were delayed. 

The FAA had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. secretary of transportation, tweeted before 8 a.m. Wednesday that the FAA "has determined that the safety system affected by the overnight outage is fully restored, and the nationwide ground stop will be lifted effective immediately. I have directed an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps."

A social media post from Eppley Airfield said the system outage affected flight operations across the U.S. People who were flying Wednesday were urged to check with their individual airline for flight status updates.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

