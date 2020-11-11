Salvation Army Christmas tree-lighting ceremony to be virtual event

Salvation Army officials will hold this year's tree-lighting ceremony virtually. It will take place at 6:15 p.m. Friday, and the public is invited to watch by logging on to the Facebook pages for the Salvation Army of Omaha, American National Bank, KETV or Brite Ideas Decorating.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Salvation Army of Omaha's annual lighting ceremony for its Tree of Lights will be a virtual event in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lights on the tree, located near 90th and Dodge Streets at American National Bank, will be turned on at 6:15 p.m. Friday. A small number of Salvation Army officials and local dignitaries will be on hand, but the public is invited to watch by logging on to the Facebook pages for the Salvation Army of Omaha, American National Bank, KETV or Brite Ideas Decorating.
The Salvation Army said it's expecting a 155% increase in nationwide demand for holiday services this Christmas. Donations to the Tree of Lights campaign go to programs that provide food, heat, electricity and presents for families in need.
Photos: Durham Museum's Christmas at Union Station over the years
1940s
A photo of Christmas at Union Station taken during the 1940s.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1953
Christmas at Union Station. Taken on Christmas Day in 1953.
EARLE BUNKER/THE WORLD-HERALD
1957
Eleanor Anne Wahl of Kimball, Nebraska, is awed by the more than 42-feet Oregon fir during Christmas at Union Station. The tree bears 450 lights and 75 pounds of tinsel. The photo ran Dec. 17, 1957.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1977
Families sing Christmas carols around the tree at the lighting ceremony at the Durham Museum on Dec. 22, 1977. Among those attending the event were the Jim Mitchell family, including Karen, 4, on her father's shoulders, and daughters Marlo, 9, and Joanne, 7, joined by Mrs. Mitchell's brother, Danny Coughron, 8.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
1990
Durham Museum volunteers and staff dismantle the 45-feet-high Christmas tree on Dec. 28, 1990. Volunteers Rosemary Ridenour, left, and Vi Cathro had ornament duty.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
1992
The tree-lighting ceremony during Christmas at Union Station at the Durham Museum on Nov. 29, 1992.
JANNET WALSH/THE WORLD-HERALD
1994
The Christmas tree at the Durham Museum's Christmas at Union Station, seen on Nov. 23, 1994.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
The Durham Museum Christmas tree after the lighting ceremony on Nov. 25, 2011.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Matthew Harris, 6, gets one last glance at the tree as his father, Rob Harris, makes his way to the door after the tree-lighting ceremony at the Durham Museum on Nov. 25, 2011.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Omahan Michael Walker sings Christmas carols for the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at the Durham Museum on Nov. 23, 2012.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Confetti falls as the lights on the Christmas tree are turned on at the Durham Museum on Nov. 23, 2012.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Diana Jimenez holds Myllie Medrano during the Durham Museum's Christmas at Union Station on Dec. 21, 2013.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
The tree is lighted and confetti flutters down on the gathered crowd as Christmas at Union Station kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony in the main hall of the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. on Nov. 29, 2013.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Santa Claus waves at kids during the Durham Museum's Christmas at Union Station on Dec. 21, 2013.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Alejandra Sanchez fixes the hat on her niece, Shyla Medrano, as Myllie Medrano and Alyssa Jimenez get ready to pose for a photograph during Christmas at Union Station at the Durham Museum on Dec. 21, 2013.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Ornaments waiting to be placed on the tree surround a museum statue titled "Anticipation." The Durham Museum Christmas tree, which was donated by Cindy Shockley and cut down in her front yard at 3338 N. 93rd Ave.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Decorations on the tree hang in front of a giant American flag before the tree-lighting ceremony at the Durham Museum on Nov. 28, 2014.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Sydney Shannon, of Papillion, and Michael Columbo, of Philadelphia, check their phones while waiting for the tree lighting at the Durham Museum on Nov. 28, 2014.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
The giant Christmas tree at the Durham Museum seen on Dec. 7, 2014.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Santa visits with children at the base of the Christmas tree inside the Durham Museum on Dec. 6, 2015.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Dustin Ormond holds his sons Landon, 4, at left, and Cameron, 6, right, as his wife, Amy, and son Tanner, 1, take a picture during Christmas at Union Station at The Durham Museum on Nov. 25, 2016.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Kirsten Bell, right, and Brooke Bell, both of David City, Nebraska, blow confetti while taking a picture in front of the tree during Christmas at Union Station at The Durham Museum on Nov. 25, 2016.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Jon and Maureen Garrigan, from Council Bluffs, take a photo of themselves in front of the Christmas tree at the Durham Museum on Dec. 20, 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Confetti drifts around the 45-foot spruce donated by Marlyss and Gary Forman as it is lit during Christmas at Union Station at The Durham Museum on Nov. 25, 2016.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
The area's largest indoor Christmas tree sparkles with lights and decorations at the Durham Museum on Dec. 20, 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Confetti drifts around the 45-foot spruce donated by Marlyss and Gary Forman as it is lit during Christmas at Union Station at The Durham Museum on Nov. 25, 2016.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Christmas at Union Station included an Ethnic Holiday Tree exhibit that featured about 10 trees at The Durham Museum on Nov. 25, 2016. A 45-foot spruce donated by Marlyss and Gary Forman was lit during the community event. The event also included cookie decorating, holiday crafts and Santa.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
The tree is lit during the annual tree-lighting ceremony at the Durham Museum on Nov. 24, 2017.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
People use their phones to get a photo of the newly lit Christmas tree at the Durham Museum on Nov. 23, 2018.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.