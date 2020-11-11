 Skip to main content
Salvation Army Christmas tree-lighting ceremony to be virtual event
Salvation Army Christmas tree-lighting ceremony to be virtual event

20191109_new_treeoflightsBJS13 (copy)

Salvation Army officials will hold this year's tree-lighting ceremony virtually. It will take place at 6:15 p.m. Friday, and the public is invited to watch by logging on to the Facebook pages for the Salvation Army of Omaha, American National Bank, KETV or Brite Ideas Decorating. 

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Salvation Army of Omaha's annual lighting ceremony for its Tree of Lights will be a virtual event in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Lights on the tree, located near 90th and Dodge Streets at American National Bank, will be turned on at 6:15 p.m. Friday. A small number of Salvation Army officials and local dignitaries will be on hand, but the public is invited to watch by logging on to the Facebook pages for the Salvation Army of Omaha, American National Bank, KETV or Brite Ideas Decorating. 

The Salvation Army said it's expecting a 155% increase in nationwide demand for holiday services this Christmas. Donations to the Tree of Lights campaign go to programs that provide food, heat, electricity and presents for families in need.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

