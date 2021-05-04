Salvation Army's food distribution slated for Wednesday in Benson

A drive-thru food distribution event will take place Wednesday at the Salvation Army’s Burrows Center in Benson.

About 200 boxes of nonperishable food stuffs, frozen foods and pastries will be handed out from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., or until all the food is gone, a Salvation Army spokesman said. The event, part of the pandemic-relief effort, will be at 6101 Northwest Radial Highway.

Access to the Burrows Center parking lot will be from the east off of 61st Street. Staff will guide vehicles through a coned-off portion of the lot to the loading zone area.

Recipients must remain in their vehicles and will be asked to pop open the trunks of their vehicles so that staff can place the food boxes inside. After the food has been secured, each vehicle will be guided to exit on the north end of the lot to Northwest Radial Highway.

