Salvation Army's Tree of Lights campaign tops $3.3 million

Salvation Army officials Wednesday said soaring online donations were among the reasons its 2020 Tree of Lights campaign exceeded expectations.

The campaign topped $3.3 million, surpassing the $3.2 million goal announced in November. The annual Tree of Lights campaign is traditionally the largest single fundraising effort of the year for The Salvation Army Omaha.

“The ongoing pandemic had already caused unprecedented spikes in demand for our services months before Tree of Lights began,” said Maj. Greg Thompson, divisional commander. “With that demand came a new, much higher need for community support in 2020 — and the metro responded with outstanding support and generosity. We are extremely grateful to all who donated this season.”

Officials said substantial major gift support and better-than-expected kettle contributions combined with increased in online donations to surpass the funding goal.

Tree of Lights donations support a wide variety of programs and services, including food, housing, behavioral health, material assistance, youth development and older adult services.