Santa Claus, a welcome presence for families and retailers, visits Rockbrook Village

It was a day far more temperate than in the North Pole, but that didn't deter Santa Claus from donning his red suit Saturday and sliding his sleigh into Omaha's Rockbrook Village.

Jolly old St. Nicholas fulfilled the dreams of hundreds of children, and a few adults, who sought to meet him at the shopping center at 108th Street and West Center Road.

He greeted children and posed for photos that will serve as keepsakes for parents — many of whom appeared just as excited as their children.

For the shopping complex that features more than 50 locally owned retailers and restaurants, Santa's presence provided a unique twist on Small Business Saturday. Marketing director Diane Heyne said hosting the Christmas icon is an annual tradition at the village.

Like many events held this year, the visit from Santa came as a reprieve after a 2020 when many events were significantly curtailed, or outright canceled, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re happy this year,” Heyne said.