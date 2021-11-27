 Skip to main content
Santa Claus, a welcome presence for families and retailers, visits Rockbrook Village
While the hope is that joyful and generous attitudes will be on display during the holiday season, Omaha police advise shoppers to stay vigilant whether at the mall or online.

It was a day far more temperate than in the North Pole, but that didn't deter Santa Claus from donning his red suit Saturday and sliding his sleigh into Omaha's Rockbrook Village.

Jolly old St. Nicholas fulfilled the dreams of hundreds of children, and a few adults, who sought to meet him at the shopping center at 108th Street and West Center Road.

He greeted children and posed for photos that will serve as keepsakes for parents — many of whom appeared just as excited as their children.

For the shopping complex that features more than 50 locally owned retailers and restaurants, Santa's presence provided a unique twist on Small Business Saturday. Marketing director Diane Heyne said hosting the Christmas icon is an annual tradition at the village.

Like many events held this year, the visit from Santa came as a reprieve after a 2020 when many events were significantly curtailed, or outright canceled, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re happy this year,” Heyne said.

Santa alone didn’t have to bear the burden of entertaining all of the children. Over the course of the four-hour event, guests were treated to carriage rides by Magical Journey's Carriage Service; a holiday treasure hunt around the village that netted free goodies, including hot chocolate and cookies; and even a visit from Elsa, the star character from the popular “Frozen” franchise.

“We had a lot of people who came just to see Elsa,” Heyne said.

Norah Roussel was one of the many youngsters excited to see the princess. According to her father, Josh Roussel, the 2-year-old cites the Disney film as her favorite.

“We thought it would be a fun weekend trip,” he said.

