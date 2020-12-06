Santa keeps his distance as kids visit him at Nebraska Furniture Mart

Ashley Reiten said her daughters understood why they couldn’t sit on Santa’s lap this year. But that didn’t stop the girls from asking for a few presents. Rylann, 3, wants a toy from the animated Disney show “Doc McStuffins.” AhLeaha, 4, had a more practical list: a toothbrush holder and a dragon.

Nebraska Furniture Mart is one of many retailers asking people to make a reservation ahead of time. Jackie Chavez, marketing manager for NFM, said about 10 families can see Santa during each 30-minute window.

“We wanted to make sure it was safe for both Santa and the customers coming in to experience the photos,” she said.

Santa will be at the Mart again on Thursday, Saturday, Dec. 16, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20. He will be there from 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

Several parents on Saturday said they appreciated the reservation system and how quickly the process went compared with previous years, when the line to see Santa could take an hour or more.

Parents Kyle and Emily Janda said the setup made it a little harder for Santa to hear their daughters Madison, 4, and Camryn, 3. But overall, they were impressed.