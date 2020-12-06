Santa keeps his distance as kids visit him at Nebraska Furniture Mart

Sisters AhLeaha and Rylann Reiten wore matching outfits for their visit with Santa Claus at Nebraska Furniture Mart on Saturday, including red-and-black checkered dresses and little blue face masks.
The girls took off their masks to sit on Santa’s front porch for a socially distanced photo, but the masks were back on once mom Ashley Reiten had snapped a picture.
Visiting Santa looks a little different during the coronavirus pandemic.
But retailers and organizations are still finding ways to host St. Nick. Some businesses have put up plexiglass barriers in Santa’s workshop, while others are requiring masks, temperature checks and periodic disinfection. Toy requests must be made from at least 6 feet away. Virtual visits are being offered, too.
At the Durham Museum, for example, Santa is in a cabin, and kids use an old-fashioned telephone to call him from behind a plexiglass barrier.
At the Mart, Santa is framed by a large picture window built into a pink house decorated with candy. Kids sit on a bench on the front porch to take photos. Afterward, they can drop off a letter for Santa and collect a goody bag with crafts, a string of Christmas lights and a hot chocolate kit.
Ashley Reiten said her daughters understood why they couldn’t sit on Santa’s lap this year. But that didn’t stop the girls from asking for a few presents. Rylann, 3, wants a toy from the animated Disney show “Doc McStuffins.” AhLeaha, 4, had a more practical list: a toothbrush holder and a dragon.
Nebraska Furniture Mart is one of many retailers asking people to make a reservation ahead of time. Jackie Chavez, marketing manager for NFM, said about 10 families can see Santa during each 30-minute window.
“We wanted to make sure it was safe for both Santa and the customers coming in to experience the photos,” she said.
Santa will be at the Mart again on Thursday, Saturday, Dec. 16, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20. He will be there from 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
Several parents on Saturday said they appreciated the reservation system and how quickly the process went compared with previous years, when the line to see Santa could take an hour or more.
Parents Kyle and Emily Janda said the setup made it a little harder for Santa to hear their daughters Madison, 4, and Camryn, 3. But overall, they were impressed.
“It was very safe,” Emily Janda said.
Elsewhere in the metro area, in-person Santa visits are being offered at Westroads and Oak View Malls; the Durham Museum; Rockbrook Village; Cabela’s in La Vista; and Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs. Virtual visits are available through Westroads, Countryside Village and the Omaha Children’s Museum.
A full list can be found here.
Photos: Christmas in the Omaha area through the years
1940s: Christmas at Union Station
1952: Christmas Day morning
1953: Christmas at Union Station
1958: Visit with Santa
1965: Christmas shopping, downtown Omaha
1968: Christmas shopping at Crossroads
1971: Crossroads Christmas parade
1972: Christmas shopping and Santa visit
1972: Westroads Mall Christmas shopping
1973: Downtown Omaha decorated for Christmas
1973: Southroads Christmas display
1977: Christmas shopping, downtown Omaha
1977: Durham Museum Christmas
1980: Christmas shopping at Target
1981: Christmas shopping at Crossroads
1981: Christmas shopping
1981: Last-minute Christmas shopping
1982: Westroads Christmas shoppers
1982: Westroads shoppers
1984: Christmas shopping
1984: Christmas shopping, toys
1988: Visit with Santa
1990: Durham Museum Christmas tree
1992: Tree-lighting at Union Station
2005: Dick Boyd plays Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol"
2018: Capitol District Ice Rink
2018: Salvation Army Tree of Lights
2019: Black Friday shopping at Shadow Lake Towne Center
2019: Christmas tree disposal
2019: Salvation Army Tree of Lights
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.