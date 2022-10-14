Sarpy/Cass Health Department reports first monkeypox case

A Sarpy County man between the ages of 35 and 44 has been confirmed with the first case of monkeypox within the Sarpy/Cass Health Department's jurisdiction, health officials said Friday.

The man is isolating at home and an investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.

The case comes as cases, based on a 7-day moving average, have declined by about 86% since a peak in mid-August, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 27,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States during the course of the current outbreak, according to the CDC. Nebraska has reported 31 total cases.

The Douglas County Health Department has recorded only one new case in the past month, according to a spokesman. The health department, which has recorded 25 total cases, had given 1,400 doses of vaccine for the virus as of Oct. 6. Vaccine availability is improving and more people now are eligible.

Sarpy/Cass health officials said the risk to the public from monkeypox remains low. The virus is spread through close, skin-to-skin contact with an infected person’s rash, scabs, body fluids, respiratory secretions, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex. Some people have been infected by handling objects such as clothing or linens used by a person with monkeypox.

Anyone with a characteristic monkeypox rash that resembles pimples or blisters should contact their health care provider. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion.

Antivirals that are used to treat smallpox may be used to help patients with a monkeypox infection.

For more information, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov or call the Sarpy/Cass Health Department at 402-339-4334.