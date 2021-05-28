Sarpy County Board halts appointment of new treasurer in light of judge's order

The Sarpy County Board has tabled a resolution to appoint a new county treasurer after a judge issued an order in a legal challenge filed by the ousted treasurer.

A judge ruled Thursday that the board cannot name a permanent replacement until after the resolution of a suit filed by former Treasurer Brian Zuger, who the board voted to remove in April.

The board was set to appoint Tracy Jones, who is now the interim treasurer, to the post. Jones would serve the remainder of Zuger's term, which was to end in January 2023.

In a press release Friday, county officials announced that they are tabling the resolution in light of the judge's order.

Zuger filed the suit against the board on April 12, the day before the board held a hearing and subsequently voted to remove Zuger from his post.