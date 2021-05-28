Sarpy County Board halts appointment of new treasurer in light of judge's order

Zuger, who was elected in 2018, alleges in his suit that the board does not have the authority to oust him and that the proper venue is the court system.
He has argued that he inherited the problems from the previous treasurer. County officials said Zuger failed to remedy the issues in a timely manner even as he was aware of them.
The next hearing in Zuger's suit is scheduled for Aug. 6.
The county board is considering its legal options, according to a county press release.
Jones will continue to serve as interim treasurer until all legal matters are resolved, officials said.
