Sarpy County crash leaves cyclist in critical condition

A motorcyclist was critically injured over the weekend in an accident with a semi truck near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.

The motorcycle was westbound on Platteview Road approaching 132nd Street on Saturday when the eastbound truck attempted a turn in front of it.

Cyclist Ace Schlund, 43, was taken by helicopter to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. His condition was unchanged on Monday afternoon, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The truck was driven by 61-year-old James Hauptman. His condition was not known.

Hometowns were not available for either man.

No citations were issued in the crash, which is still under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriffs Office.