Sarpy County crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

A motorcyclist was critically injured over the weekend in a crash with a semitrailer truck near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.

The motorcycle was westbound on Platteview Road approaching 132nd Street on Saturday when the eastbound truck attempted a turn in front of it.

Motorcyclist Ace Schlund, 43, was taken by helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. His condition was unchanged Monday afternoon, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The truck was driven by 61-year-old James Hauptman. His condition was not known.

No citations were issued in the crash, which is still under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.