Sarpy County drug drop-off collects more than 400 pounds of unused meds

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office collected more than 400 pounds of unused prescription medicine Saturday during a drug drop-off event in Papillion.

Over the course of four hours, officials gathered 14 bags of unused prescription medications, weighing a total of 423 pounds, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The event took place in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee at the Shadow Lake Shopping Center.

The medications will be incinerated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The hefty haul is somewhat typical in Sarpy County. Two similar events conducted in 2019 — one in the spring and one in the fall — gathered more than 400 pounds of unused prescription drugs each.

The local drop-off events are a joint effort involving the Sheriff’s Office, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, Papillion Sanitation, the DEA and Hy-Vee. This was the 23rd drug disposal event, according to the Sheriff’s Office.