Sarpy County Election Commissioner, other staffers test positive for COVID-19

The Sarpy County Election Commissioner's Office is closed to the public after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The office will reopen in one week.

Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl was one of the staffers to test positive. Andahl posted about her diagnosis on Facebook. She said she's working from home and resting.

"I'd like to offer a very big thank you to everyone in Sarpy County who worked together to make this election a success, from the poll workers and Election Commission employees to the volunteers and every Sarpy County voter," Andahl said in a press release.

More than 1,000 provisional ballots are still being processed. Officials expect vote totals to be updated Friday.

