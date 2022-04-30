 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarpy County event collects more than 300 pounds of prescription medications

  • Updated
A drug takeback event in Sarpy County on Saturday netted 10 bags of prescription medications weighing 305 pounds, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. 

Similar medicine drop-off events took place across the Omaha metro area on Saturday as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency's Take Back Day initiative to collect and dispose of unneeded or expired prescription medications. 

The Sarpy County event, held by the sheriff's office, ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Papillion Hy-Vee parking lot. All collected prescriptions will be incinerated by the DEA.

