 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarpy County house fire causes about $47,000 in damage
0 comments

Sarpy County house fire causes about $47,000 in damage

{{featured_button_text}}

An early-morning house fire near 147th and Borman Streets in Sarpy County resulted in about $47,000 to the structure and contents, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

Firefighters found heavy flames on the back side of the wood-frame, single-family home when they arrived at about 4:30 a.m. Representatives from the Red Cross helped the displaced family find shelter.

The home's worth is estimated at $149,000. Officials said improper disposal of a cigarette caused the fire. 

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert