Sarpy County house fire causes about $47,000 in damage

An early-morning house fire near 147th and Borman Streets in Sarpy County resulted in about $47,000 to the structure and contents, according to the Omaha Fire Department.
Firefighters found heavy flames on the back side of the wood-frame, single-family home when they arrived at about 4:30 a.m. Representatives from the Red Cross helped the displaced family find shelter.
The home's worth is estimated at $149,000. Officials said improper disposal of a cigarette caused the fire.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
Tags
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.
Betsie Freeman
Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.