Sarpy County man dies in tractor accident

A 79-year-old Sarpy County man was found dead late Saturday afternoon in a tractor accident.
Sarpy County Sheriff's Lt. Greg Monico said the man had gone out to trim trees on his property near 132nd Street and Platteview Road. When he didn't return home as scheduled, his wife went to look for him and found him pinned by the tractor, Monico said.
No additional information, including the man's identity, was released.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
